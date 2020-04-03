|
Walker, Kent Edward
Feb 25 1953 - Mar 09 2020
Kent E. Walker, loving husband of 34 years to Karen Walker, woke up in heaven March 09, 2020. Kent was a longtime Sarasota resident and owner of Painting Etc. of Sarasota. He was a respected skilled professional, as well as a giving friend, and will be missed by his wife Karen, his brothers Greg, Richard, and Russell, and his extended family, the Wakeford clan and all those lucky enough to have experienced him.
A Celebration of Life was held March 15th. All memorials should be made to Oscar Scherer State Park.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020