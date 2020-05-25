Connolly, Kevin Paul
Apr 17, 1952 - May 23, 2020
Kevin Paul Connolly, age 68, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Venice, Fla., surrounded by his loved ones, after a six month battle with cancer. Born in Medford, Mass. on April 17, 1952, the son of Paul J. and Rosemarie (Doucet) Connolly, he was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed.
Kevin received his engineering degree from the University of Dayton, where he met his wife, Barbara Bunch. He began his career with the Mead Paper Company in Chillicothe, Ohio and transferred to Escanaba, Mich., where he resided and raised his family for more than 20 years before relocating with Barb to Venice in 2003.
Kevin enjoyed camping, hiking, and boating with family and friends. He was a private pilot, avid aviation and classic car enthusiast, and had a love for all things motorized, possessing an uncanny ability to fix anything. Most recently, he enjoyed visiting National Parks with his companion, Linda, and traveling to see his grandchildren. He was also active in his community, volunteering at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope (OLPH) Retreat Center and Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara and father, Paul. He is survived by his mother Rosemarie (Doucet); his children, son Keith and wife Lauren, daughter Kristen and husband Matthew Smith; grandchildren Kora, Liam and Parrish; brothers Thomas and Timothy and their families.
Celebration of Life to occur at 11:00 am Friday, May 29th at Epiphany Cathedral, Rev. Mark Yavarone, Celebrant. Friends may call 5-7 pm Thursday May 28th at Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home, 140 E. Main St Venice, FL. A burial service will be held next week in Chillicothe, Ohio.
The family welcomes donations to OLPH Retreat Center in Venice as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Apr 17, 1952 - May 23, 2020
Kevin Paul Connolly, age 68, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home in Venice, Fla., surrounded by his loved ones, after a six month battle with cancer. Born in Medford, Mass. on April 17, 1952, the son of Paul J. and Rosemarie (Doucet) Connolly, he was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, who will be dearly missed.
Kevin received his engineering degree from the University of Dayton, where he met his wife, Barbara Bunch. He began his career with the Mead Paper Company in Chillicothe, Ohio and transferred to Escanaba, Mich., where he resided and raised his family for more than 20 years before relocating with Barb to Venice in 2003.
Kevin enjoyed camping, hiking, and boating with family and friends. He was a private pilot, avid aviation and classic car enthusiast, and had a love for all things motorized, possessing an uncanny ability to fix anything. Most recently, he enjoyed visiting National Parks with his companion, Linda, and traveling to see his grandchildren. He was also active in his community, volunteering at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope (OLPH) Retreat Center and Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara and father, Paul. He is survived by his mother Rosemarie (Doucet); his children, son Keith and wife Lauren, daughter Kristen and husband Matthew Smith; grandchildren Kora, Liam and Parrish; brothers Thomas and Timothy and their families.
Celebration of Life to occur at 11:00 am Friday, May 29th at Epiphany Cathedral, Rev. Mark Yavarone, Celebrant. Friends may call 5-7 pm Thursday May 28th at Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home, 140 E. Main St Venice, FL. A burial service will be held next week in Chillicothe, Ohio.
The family welcomes donations to OLPH Retreat Center in Venice as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 25 to May 27, 2020.