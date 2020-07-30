1/1
Khalil Taha
1932 - 2020
Taha, Khalil
Jul 13, 1932 - Jul 27, 2020
Khalil Taha, Lebanese Bronze Medal winner in Greco Roman Wrestling at the 1952 XV Olympiad Summer Games in Helsinki, Finland, died July 27th, 2020 from Kidney Disease.
Taha was married to Whede Walker-Taha who preceded him in death. They raised their family in Allen Park, Michigan. He had been a resident of Venice, Florida since 1981.

Taha, was an inductee of the AAU Hall of Fame was recognized for his contributions to the sport of wrestling throughout the world.

He was honored to represent Lebanon his birth country and honored to give back to the United States of America. He never forgot his beginnings, no matter how successful his achievements and always striving to be better. Keeping the Olympic motto close to his heart CITIUS – ALTIUS – FORTIUS. Faster, Stronger, Higher.

He is survived by his children Lilah Taha-Rippett, Kelly Taha, Hussein Taha, Inam Taha-Gill. Eight grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
