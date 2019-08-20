|
Reasoner,
Kim Heimbuch
Oct 9, 1957 - Aug 17, 2019
Kim Heimbuch Reasoner died at the age of 61 on August 17, 2019 in Sarasota FL. She was born in Sarasota on October 9, 1957. She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Florida State University. She worked as a nurse for Sarasota Memorial Hospital and several home health agencies. She also served in the US Air Force Reserves as a flight nurse.
Kim is survived by her mother Sheila Heimbuch, brother Chris Heimbuch and sister Judy Mass (George). She was preceded in death by her father Robert Heimbuch.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. Memorial donations may be made to Cardinal Mooney High School, 4171 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota FL 34232
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2019