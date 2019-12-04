|
|
Battie, Kimberly M.
Aug. 15, 1968 - Nov. 26, 2019
Kimberly M. Battie, 51, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019. Memorial services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Jazmyn Bradley and Akeylah McKnight; son, Kyandre Jackson; mother, Willie Mae Battie; sisters, Cathy Crenshaw, Brenda Peacey, Carol Connally, and Rhonda Watson; brothers, Tommie Battie, Donald Battie, Michael Battie, and Anthony Battie; 2 grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019