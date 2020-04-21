|
Lathbury, Kimberly Marie
Jun 27, 1965 - Apr 18, 2020
Kimberly Marie Lathbury, age 54, of North Port, passed away on April 18, 2020. She was born in Akron, OH on June 27, 1965 to John and Nancy Menefee. Kim was a graduate of Venice High School & had an Associates Degree in Computer Science. She worked for Titan America for over 20 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Peter Lathbury; mother Nancy and step father Lou Marino; children Jacqueline Lathbury, Kaitlyn Cooper and Aliece Lathbury; grandchildren Natalie, Cassi, Ava, Murphy, and Ella; sisters Kelly, Kathy, Laurie; and brothers Michael and Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her father John Menefee and granddaughter Kimmie.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to TideWell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020