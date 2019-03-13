Home

Kirby Mack Ohrwall


1948 - 2019
Kirby Mack Ohrwall Obituary
Ohrwall, Kirby Mack
Nov 17, 1948 - Mar 4, 2019
Moved to Florida from Kenosha, WI. in 1985. He retired from Lee Wetherington Homes and also was a Manatee County Building Inspector. He is survived by his adoring wife Ellen Ohrwall and his little dog Jake. Kirby is survived by his daughter, Laura Ohrwall-Chambers, (Bill), Grandchildren Hope Chambers and Holly Jones-Holleran, (Spencer), Great Grand Daughter Dakota. He was predeceased by his son Paul M. Ohrwall, parents Audrey and Clayton, Sister Carol Ohrwall-Henry, (Bob). No memorial service at this time. In place of flowers, rescue an animal or donate to any animal rescue. Cremation at The Good Earth.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
