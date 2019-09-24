|
|
DeWitt, Kory Lynn
Aug 14, 1981 - Aug 16, 2019
Kory unexpectedly passed away in St. Pete, FL. where he lived with his wife Wilma, who he called his "Queen" and children Jacob and April; who were the LOVES of his life. He will be missed by his mother Vicky Tracy, father Rodney, siblings Kristopher, Brittany and Nicholas along with many family members and friends. Kory was born and raised in Sarasota. He graduated from Riverview in 2000 and had a degree in culinary arts from Kaiser University. He had a passion for cooking and worked in the industry.
A Celebration of Life will be Oct 12 at 1:30pm, Salvation Army Corps, 3800 9th Ave. N., St. Pete., FL.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 24 to Oct. 6, 2019