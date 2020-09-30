1/1
Kristen Racheal Dawn Patrick
1981 - 2020
Patrick, Kristen Racheal Dawn
Jun 13, 1981 - Sep 15, 2020
Daughter of the late Jacqueline Rouch, and surviving Father, Joe Saunders, she leaves her Son, Christopher Patrick, and Brothers, Shawn and Billy. Born and raised in Bradenton, she recently resided in Sarasota. She was a licensed Esthetician.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 3rd at Bayshore Church of the Nazarene, located at 2311 57th Avenue West, Bradenton, starting at 10 A.M.

Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Bayshore Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
