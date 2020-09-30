Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrick, Kristen Racheal Dawn

Jun 13, 1981 - Sep 15, 2020

Daughter of the late Jacqueline Rouch, and surviving Father, Joe Saunders, she leaves her Son, Christopher Patrick, and Brothers, Shawn and Billy. Born and raised in Bradenton, she recently resided in Sarasota. She was a licensed Esthetician.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 3rd at Bayshore Church of the Nazarene, located at 2311 57th Avenue West, Bradenton, starting at 10 A.M.



