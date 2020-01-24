Home

Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
Kurt Eugene Lee


1967 - 2020
Kurt Eugene Lee Obituary
Lee, Kurt Eugene
March 25, 1967 - January 16, 2020
Kurt Eugene Lee, 52, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was the best friend of his wife, Robin Campbell Thomes, and the proud father of their son, Campbell Phoenix Thomes Lee. Kurt was born in Newport News, Virginia, to Robert and Nancy Lee. He graduated from Sparta High School in Sparta, New Jersey, The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and the University of Florida College of Law.
Kurt was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1993. He began practicing law in Naples, Florida, and continued in Sarasota when the family moved in 1997. He became a Board Certified Business Litigation Lawyer in 2002. In 2017, Kurt joined the State Attorney's office as an Assistant State Attorney, serving in the Sarasota, Venice, and DeSoto County offices. He was admitted to practice in various state and federal courts and was a current member of the Florida Board of Bar Examiners.
Kurt was passionate about serving the people of DeSoto County, enjoying the "empty nest" after he and Robin homeschooled Campbell for twelve years, and encouraging and following Campbell's journey to and through the United States Naval Academy with the Class of 2020.
Kurt is survived by his wife, son, parents (Williamsburg, VA), brothers, Steven (Fredericksburg, VA) and William (Briarcliff Manor, NY), and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 4th. Details are pending.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
