Kveta Rhoades
1947 - 2020
Rhoades, Kveta
Apr 29, 1947 - Jul 1, 2020
Venice resident Kveta Rhoades passed away on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 in hospice at Venice Hospital following a devastating hemorrhagic stroke. She was seventy three.
Kveta was born 1947 in Prague Czech Republic to Ladislav and Irma Baloun. She grew up in Prague and at age 17 joined a dance group that brought her to America. She became an American citizen shortly after joining Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus where she spent over twenty years traveling and performing. In 1970 she gave birth to Michelle, her only child. Her mother Irma was a prima ballerina in Prague and moved to America shortly after Michelle's birth. After leaving Ringling Bros. Kveta bought a home in Venice where she lived with her mother and daughter. She went on to work in management with Petite Sophisticatre and Crazy Shirts in Sarasota, Fla. In 1989 she met the love of her life Richard Rhoades.
Kveta is survived by her husband of thirty years, Daughter Michelle (Chris), brother Ladia (Alena), Niece Andrea (Ron), grandsons Brandon, Shawn and Christian and great-granddaughter Myra. Brother-in-law John (Jean), Nephew Chad (Theresa), Great Nieces and Nephews Steven, Taylor and Lex. Also Step Sons Darrell and Shannon (Sheila), Grandsons Trevor and Devin, granddaughter Tiffany and great grandson Bryson.
Kveta never met a stranger. She loved and lived life to the fullest and cared deeply for her family and friends. Richard and Kveta were blessed to have 21 years of retirement and enjoyed every minute together RVing with old friends and making new ones. Kveta was Richard's world. The love of his life, and she made every second meaningful and worth living.



Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
