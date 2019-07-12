|
Johnson, Lamont (Monty)
November 21, 1956 - July 9, 2019
Lamont (Monty) Johnson, 62, of Murphy, North Carolina passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 following an extended battle with cancer. Monty was a native of Warren, Michigan, born in Detroit. He was a Vietnam veteran having proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Monty was a U. S. Merchant Marine Officer and for over 25 years, worked on the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers as well as the inter-coastal waterways as a tugboat captain. He held a 1600 ton ocean going license but preferred the inland waterways for their scenic beauty. Prior to deciding upon his career on the waterways, Monty sampled various careers that involved traveling; truck driving, limo driving, and car transport. Detroit was in his blood. He was also a master carpenter (but kept this to himself so he did not get recruited by friends and neighbors.)
Survivors include his wife, friend and companion of 30 years Melody Ann Bond-Johnson of Murphy; his mother Reba Henry and brother Kim Johnson both of Las Vegas. He is also leaving behind his four legged buddies; Rita, Ruby, Munchkin, Spray and Tuks. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilmont Johnson of Michigan; his first wife Donna Chupa and his younger brother, Duane Johnson; both of Detroit.
Monty lived an amazing life; enjoying every opportunity and his adventures to the fullest. He never met anyone who remained a stranger for long with his big smile, hearty laugh and generous heart. Heaven has a new captain; keeping St. Peter busy laughing and supervising those who will listen at the Pearly Gates.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for two locations; Murphy, North Carolina and Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in memory of Lamont Johnson to his favorite local animal charity, Valley River Humane Society, P.O.Box 658, Murphy, NC, 28906.
