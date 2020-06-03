Or Copy this URL to Share

Goodson, Laquana Delores

Nov 19, 1990 - May 23, 2020

Laquana Delores Goodson, 29, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00pm on June 6, 2020 at Freedom Gathering Church 1910 14th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.



