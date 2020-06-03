Goodson, Laquana Delores
Nov 19, 1990 - May 23, 2020
Laquana Delores Goodson, 29, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00pm on June 6, 2020 at Freedom Gathering Church 1910 14th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.
Nov 19, 1990 - May 23, 2020
Laquana Delores Goodson, 29, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at 1:00pm on June 6, 2020 at Freedom Gathering Church 1910 14th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.