Laquana Delores Goodson
1990 - 2020-05-23
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laquana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goodson, Laquana Delores
Nov 19, 1990 - May 23, 2020
Laquana Delores Goodson, 29, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on June 6, 2020 at Freedom Gathering 1910 14th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Service
01:00 PM
Freedom Gathering Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abundant Favor Mortuary
916 13th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34025
941-747-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved