Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
auditorium at Bay Village
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Larry D. Waldrep


1958 - 2020
Larry D. Waldrep Obituary
Waldrep, Larry D.
Mar 6, 1958 - Mar 3, 2020
Larry D. Waldrep "LD", 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born on March 6th, 1958. He is the son of the late Earl D Waldrep and Helen G Waldrep.
He graduated from Riverview High school and attended Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville. Most of his working career was in HVAC.
He enjoyed his home, gardening, the Gators and Nascar. Larry was a hard worker and gained many lasting friendships while working at the original Unique Air and Bay Village of Sarasota.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Jon Hayo of Sarasota, two nieces, Taylor Pfender of Venice and Sarah Hayo of Houston.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, March 17th, 10:30 in the auditorium at Bay Village Sarasota, Fl. In lieu of flowers, thoughtful donations can be made to Bay Village Endowment Fund, 8400 Vamo Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
