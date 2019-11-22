|
Croy, Larry E.
Aug 14, 1941 - Nov 19, 2019
Larry Eugene Croy, age 78, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Larry was born August 14, 1941. A visitation for Larry will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Avenue in Sarasota. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Palms Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Croy family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019