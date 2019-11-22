Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Larry E. Croy


1941 - 2019
Larry E. Croy Obituary
Croy, Larry E.
Aug 14, 1941 - Nov 19, 2019
Larry Eugene Croy, age 78, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Larry was born August 14, 1941. A visitation for Larry will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Avenue in Sarasota. A graveside service will occur Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Palms Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Croy family.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
