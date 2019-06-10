|
Jones, Larry K.
Feb 5, 1955 - Jun 3, 2019
Larry Jones, 64, of Sarasota, Florida died on Monday, June 3, in Milwaukee, WI. A private party was held for family and close friends on Saturday, June 8th.
Larry was an exceptional athlete as a youth. At Seminole High School, he was named an All-American wide receiver and drafted into Major League Baseball as a pitcher. He opted out of the draft to attend Florida State University on a dual scholarship where he played football and baseball. After college he played professional baseball. Following baseball, Larry joined the outdoor advertising industry and successfully ran his own company for a number of years.
Larry was an avid boater and was happiest at the helm of his beloved Aquarius. He eventually became a pilot to ferry friends and family to and from many adventures in the Florida Keys and Bahamas. He loved his family, golfing, fishing, and red wine. Though gone too soon, he suffered little during his short battle with cancer.
Larry is survived by his son, Hunter Jones, of NY, NY; his daughter, Lindsey Diaz and grandsons, Emerson and Oliver Diaz, of Tampa, Florida; and his sister Donna Buird of Clearwater, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 10 to June 11, 2019