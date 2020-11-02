1/1
Larry Kintz
Kintz, Larry
Larry L. Kintz, age 82, of Sun City Center, died peacefully on October 31, 2020.
Larry was born in Flint, MI on November 15, 1937. He moved to Sarasota, FL in 1947 where he lived until 2010, when he moved to Sun City Center, FL. He was the son of the late Bernard and Gladys Kintz.
Larry graduated from Sarasota High School in 1956 and followed on to enlist in the USAF. He served in California and then in Ashiya, Japan in 1958. He was a successful independent business man until his retirement in 1988.
Outside of his love for his family, perhaps his greatest loves were golfing, Nascar and fishing.
Larry is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Rosie, of 55 years. His brother, Terry Kintz and his wife Annie of Blairsville, GA. Brother-in-law George Giles of Taso, New Mexico, 3 nephews and 2 nieces. He was preceded in death by his sister, Luann Rominger.
A service to celebrate the life of Larry Kintz will be hold at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
