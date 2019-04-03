Home

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home.
Larry McDaniel


McDaniel, Larry
Jul. 18, 1955 - Apr. 2, 2019
Larry McDaniel of Sarasota, FL passed away on Apr. 2, 2019. Services will be held 11:00am on Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
He leaves to cherish his memories: son, Trenton L. McDaniel; sisters, Mary Lambert and Edith Mobley; brothers, Clarence McDaniel, Kenneth McDaniel, Johnnie McDaniel, Ralph McDaniel; 4 grandchildren; companion, LaTavia Womack.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
