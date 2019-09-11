Home

Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship M.B. Church
4301 W. Cypress St.
Tampa, FL
View Map
1959 - 2019
Hardy, LaTanya
LaTanya Hardy, age 60, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born July 24, 1959 in Fort Dix, NJ to Edward and Marva Hardy. LaTanya's love for books began at an early age and continued throughout her life. She graduated from Douglass College, Rutgers University in 1982 with a Bachelor's degree in English. She relocated to Florida in 1996 and eventually settled in Sarasota. Most recently, she was employed at Resurrection House in Sarasota. LaTanya was an active member of the congregation at the Center for Spiritual Living Sarasota. At the time of her passing, she served as the church's Secretary of the Board of Trustees.
LaTanya is survived by her parents, Edward and Marva Hardy, sisters, Marvette Hardy, Christina Knudsen and grandmother, Cornelia Coy.
Services will held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Tampa, Florida. Burial will be held at Rest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call at the Chandler's Funeral Chapel, Sarasota on Friday, September 13, 2019 between 6 pm and 8 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
