Hardy, LaTanya Renee
July 24, 1959 - Sept 2, 2019
LaTanya Renee Hardy, 60, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Ft. Dix, New Jersey, died on Sept 2, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. MLK JR. Way Sarasota. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Friendship M.B. Church, 4301 W. Cypress St. Tampa, Fl. Interment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019