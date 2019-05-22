|
Wright, Latrese
Jul 6, 1964 - May 15, 2019
Latrese Wright, 54, of Palmetto, FL, died on May 15, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave, East Palmetto, FL. Services will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mt. Raymond FGB Church, 2410 4th Ave, East Palmetto, FL. With Interment to follow in Ellenton. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2019
