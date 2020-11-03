1/1
Laura Ann Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graham, Laura Ann
Sep 17, 1961 - Oct 25, 2020
Laura Ann Graham, 59, departed from this life Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was the seventh child born to Predence and Jessie Mae Graham on September 17, 1961. She attended Sarasota High School and graduated in 1979.
Laura will be lovingly remembered by three children: K. Graham, Joseph Graham, and Darryl Lamar; four grandchildren: Jaymes Marcotte, Darryl Lamar, Jr., Joseph Graham, Jr., and Camille Cummings; six siblings: Juanita Graham, James Graham, Patricia Graham-Watson, Gloria Graham-Boyd, Michael Graham, and Cynthia Davenport; a devoted friend: Lillian Cole; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. There will be no public visitation or funeral at this time. Final arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved