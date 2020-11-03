Graham, Laura Ann

Sep 17, 1961 - Oct 25, 2020

Laura Ann Graham, 59, departed from this life Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was the seventh child born to Predence and Jessie Mae Graham on September 17, 1961. She attended Sarasota High School and graduated in 1979.

Laura will be lovingly remembered by three children: K. Graham, Joseph Graham, and Darryl Lamar; four grandchildren: Jaymes Marcotte, Darryl Lamar, Jr., Joseph Graham, Jr., and Camille Cummings; six siblings: Juanita Graham, James Graham, Patricia Graham-Watson, Gloria Graham-Boyd, Michael Graham, and Cynthia Davenport; a devoted friend: Lillian Cole; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. There will be no public visitation or funeral at this time. Final arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home.



