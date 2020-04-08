|
|
Battie-Edwards, Laura Jemel
Jun 11, 1970 - Apr 1, 2020
Surrounded by family and friends, Laura transitioned peacefully into the arms of God April 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by mother A. Jean Battie and leaves to mourn a loving and devoted husband Dorian, children Noah, Elijah, and Rachel. Father Henry "Hank" Battie, brother Kyle S. Battie and many loving cousins and friends. A virtual "Celebration of Life Service" for family was held April 5, in Greensboro, NC where she and family presided. Future Memorial services will be held at later dates to be determined in both Sarasota, FL (where she grew up) and in Greensboro. Jones Funeral Home
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020