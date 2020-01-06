|
Cain, Laura L.
Aug 12, 1945 - Dec 17, 2019
Laura Cain of Venice, Florida, formerly of Plano, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019 at her Venice Florida home. She was blessed to be surrounded by her family during the last weeks of her journey.
Born August 12, 1945, daughter of Lillian and Rudolph Manasek, Laura was raised on the east side of Chicago. Her father's job with Illinois Central afforded her plenty of travel growing up; most notably summer trips to see family in Denver, Colorado and San Francisco, California.
Laura graduated from Hope College in Holland, Michigan with a teaching degree in 1967. This is also where she met the love of her life, Lawrence Cain, to whom she was married for 49 years. Laura and Larry traveled extensively throughout their marriage, enjoying month long jaunts in their RV, and traveling abroad to Europe and the America's.
Laura became interested in genealogy in retirement and found she had quite a knack for combining scrapbooking with family history. She also enjoyed her neighbors and neighborhood, catching up and socializing while walking her dog, Oskar, in her home's community.
Laura was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. Her kindness, strong faith and beautiful smile will be missed.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and John Gray, grandchildren, Hunter and Alexandra, of Bellbrook, Ohio; her son, Jason Cain of Edgerton, Wisconsin; and her son, Adam Cain of Boulder Colorado.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020, 2:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 2050 Oak St, Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Attention: Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202, or online at https://donate.lls.org/lls.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020