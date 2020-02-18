|
|
Gill, Laura M.
May 29, 1930 - Feb 16, 2020
Laura Marguerite Gill, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She was born May 29, 1930 in New Bedford MA. Laura was a devout member of Incarnation Church in Sarasota for 47 years. Laura was a special lady that will be missed by family and friends. She is survived by 4 of her 6 children: John Gill of Potomac MD, Michael Gill of Richboro, PA, Susan Parent of Sarasota FL, and William Gill of Southaven MS, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral Service is scheduled on Thursday, Feb 20 at 9:30 a.m. at Incarnation Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL. Donations may be made in Laura's name to the Kids of St. Jude.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020