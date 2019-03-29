|
|
Benner, Laura Mary
January 31, 1941 - March 24, 2019
Laura Mary (Darrell) Benner of Sarasota, Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, March 24, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Laura was born January 31, 1941 in Barnet, Vermont. Laura came from a large family where she was the eldest sister with 7 siblings, 5 that have preceded her in death. She met her husband of 60 plus years, Lewis Benner, in a soda shop in Vermont and then embarked on a 20-year multi-state and foreign country adventure supporting her active military husband and raising a family of 3 children. After retiring from the clothing manufacturing industry, her family moved to Camelot Lakes in Sarasota Florida. She was well-liked and known as one of the friendliest people you would ever meet. Always with a smile on her face and looking forward to each day, she approached life with optimism and ambition. Laura was a very active lady and kept herself busy with oil painting, sketching, and crafts; coordinating card clubs for pinochle and euchre; participating in social events at Camelot Lakes; and providing sewing services to family and friends.
She is survived by: Lewis Benner - Husband - Sarasota, Fl; Cathy Lynn Benner – Daughter – Sarasota, Fl; Lewis & Bonnie Benner, Jr. – Son & Daughter-in-law – Bradenton, Fl; Jeffery Benner & Carole Gainer – Son & Fiancé – Palmyra, Pa; James & Diana Darrell – Brother & Sister-in-law – East Hampton, NY; Rachel & Gary Schellinger – Sister & Brother-in-law – Sarasota, Fl; Charles & Connie Benner – Brother & Sister-in-law – Lake Wales, Fl; Beverly Benner – Sister-in-law – Enola, PA. Grandmother of: Valerie Graybill, Jeffery Benner, Jr, and Jeremy Benner. Great Grandmother of: Cassidy Graybill, Kathryn Graybill, Riley Benner, and Aaron Benner.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Camelot Lakes, 5700 Camelot Lakes Parkway, Sarasota Florida. Contributions may be made to Special Olympics at www.specialolympicsflorida.org in lieu of flowers.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019