Laura V. Kennedy
1926 - 2020
Kennedy, Laura V.
Nov 5, 1926 - Jun 1, 2020
Laura V. Kennedy, age 93 of Sarasota, Florida, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was born in Tusculum, Georgia on November 5, 1926 to the late Homer Lindsey and Annie Griffin.
Ms. Kennedy is Mother of 3 children; Patricia, Michael and Chris, Grandmother of 6 grandchildren; Michelle, Christopher, Rachelle, Erin, Laura and Stephen.
She attended the First Baptist Church of Sarasota.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10 am from the Event Center of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.
Family will receive friends from 9 am until the hour of service.
Burial will follow at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota, Florida.
On line condolences may be made by visiting www.palmsmemorial.com

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
