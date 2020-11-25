Septer, LaurelAug 17, 1947 - Nov 19, 2020Laurel Lynn Septer (née Weiss) born Aug 17, 1947 in Camden, NJ, passed suddenly into glory on November 19, 2020. Survived by her two sons, Gary (S. Michele) and Mark and grandson Jackson, granddaughters Katrina and Sonya as well as 3 step-great grandchildren (Noah, Hannah and Archelaus). In 2014 she moved from NJ to Florida to enjoy retirement near family. Laurel loved to spend time with her horse Gemma as well as her dog Samson.Her biggest passion was music and she shared this talent at her church - First Baptist Sarasota. Donations can be made in her honor to "Nates Honor Rescue" or First Baptist Church.