1/
Laurel Septer
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Septer, Laurel
Aug 17, 1947 - Nov 19, 2020
Laurel Lynn Septer (née Weiss) born Aug 17, 1947 in Camden, NJ, passed suddenly into glory on November 19, 2020. Survived by her two sons, Gary (S. Michele) and Mark and grandson Jackson, granddaughters Katrina and Sonya as well as 3 step-great grandchildren (Noah, Hannah and Archelaus). In 2014 she moved from NJ to Florida to enjoy retirement near family. Laurel loved to spend time with her horse Gemma as well as her dog Samson.
Her biggest passion was music and she shared this talent at her church - First Baptist Sarasota. Donations can be made in her honor to "Nates Honor Rescue" or First Baptist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved