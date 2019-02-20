Home

Lauri Eastwood


1980 - 2019
Lauri Eastwood Obituary
Eastwood, Lauri
July 23, 1980 - Feb 16, 2019
Lauri died of a sudden tragic accident on February 16, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, niece, aunt and cousin. Devoted and loving mother of two beautiful young children Curtis and Alana. Lauri was an independent and vibrant women who could accomplish almost anything she put her mind to. Lauri is survived by her partner Curtis McBurnie, her parents William and Sharon Eastwood, her stepmother Carolyn Eastwood, three brothers William and Bryan Eastwood and Ryan Robarts, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held for close family and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
