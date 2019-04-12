|
|
Picard, Laurie
August 21, 1967 - April 10, 2019
Laurie Anne Picard, age 51, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice Center after a short battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of Richard and Judith (Fontaine) Picard of Sarasota, Florida.
Laurie was born on August 21, 1967, in Warwick, Rhode Island, where she spent most of her life, eventually moving with her mother and father to Sarasota, Florida, in 2005.
Laurie was affectionately known by her close family and friends by the nicknames "Molly", "Lump" "La La", or "Creep". She is survived by her parents, Richard and Judith Picard, her brothers and sisters-in-law Stephen and Sharon Picard and Robert and Anna Picard of Sarasota, her beloved niece Danielle Picard and nephew, Stephen P. Picard, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends.
Laurie was born with Spina Bifida and was lovingly cared for by her mother, father and close family and friends. Laurie was a poster child for Easter Seals of Rhode Island in 1974 and attended Meeting Street School until 1978 when she began attending the Warwick Public School System, graduating from Toll Gate High School in 1985.
Laurie was an incredible person and loved spending time with her close family and friends. She was a lover of country music and the Lawrence Welk show and spent many hours knitting and reading a good book. Laurie volunteered for numerous organizations throughout her life, including Metropolitan Insurance Company and Sarasota Blood Bank.
Visiting hours will be from 3-5 on Sunday, Apr. 14 at Jennings Funeral Home, 5750 Swift Rd., 34231. Services will be Monday, Apr. 15, 2019, at 9:30, at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidwell Hospice (tidewellhospice.org).
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019