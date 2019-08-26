|
|
Geenen,
Laurine "Renee"
Dec 23, 1930 - Aug 24, 2019
Laurine Geenen, born Laurine Bogan, and known as "Renee" to her friends. Passed away on August 24th at the Hospice House in Sarasota, Fl. Laurine was raised and was married in Appleton, WI. where, with her husband Clement, owned and operated "Geenen's Food Market" on the corner of Story and Elsie streets in Appleton for 30 years. Laurine and her husband Clem also owned and operated a summer time resort on Loon Lake in Shawano County WI. All while raising their six children Mike, Bill, Tim, Jim, Tom and Patti. Laurine is survived by her six children, seven grandchildren and a sister Margaret "Pete" (Bogan) Hankwitz.
There will be a prayer service at Toale Brother's Funeral home in Sarasota after which she will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019