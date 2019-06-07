Home

Lavada Elliott Obituary
Elliott, Lavada
October 15, 1944 - June 5, 2019
Lavada Elliott died on June 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born in Hamilton, OH where she graduated from Garfield High in 1962 and worked for Ohio Casualty and Champion International. She married Gary Elliott in 1982 and moved to Algonquin, IL, then Marengo, IL for ten years. She still maintained a residence in Huntley, IL. After a second brief stint in Ohio, she moved to Fort Worth, TX for 17 years, before ending up in Venice, FL.
Lavada was a creative person. She was in her element as an artist. She began drawing fashions on models at an early age and later progressed to paintings of outdoor scenes, old buildings and associated wildlife, among other topics. She was incredibly optimistic and never met a stranger.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Elliott of Venice, FL; a daughter, a son 3 grandsons, a grand daughter and a great grandson, Patty Schaden (Kurt), Taylor Schaden of South Elgin, IL, Brandon Schaden (Shelbi), Frances of St Charles, IL and Mike Huey (Christa), Collin Huey and Even Huey of Algonquin, IL; an aunt, Judy Philpot of Hamilton, OH; a cousin, Marilyn Work of Hamilton, OH; half brothers Lawrence Hubbard of Detroit, MI and Lee Roy Warren of Sterling Hts, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herman Hubbard and Joni Ash of Hamilton, OH; sisters and brothers Charles Hubbard, Kathy Rowland and Rose Warren.
In lieu of flowers, Lavada would want you to "Pay it Forward" and practice random acts of kindness.
A "Celebration of Lavada's Life" will be scheduled at a later date for immediate family.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 7 to June 9, 2019
