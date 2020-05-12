BILLINGER, LAVERNE JOSEPH

OCT 13, 1935 - MAY 10, 2020

LaVerne Joseph Billinger was born in 1935 in St. Peter, Kansas. He grew up in Garden City, Kansas, with his eleven siblings. He attended Murray State where he found the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Holmes. He was a gifted baseball player and a dedicated educator. He served as an elementary school principal for over 30 years. He retired in 1990, spending the rest of his years golfing, traveling, reading German books and attending all of his granddaughters' activities. He moved to Siesta Key, Florida, full time in 2017. Through it all, he kept his wonderful sense of humor and incredible knack for storytelling. He passed away peacefully with his loving wife & two children, Tara and Blake, by his side. He lives on in the memories of his wife of 60 years, his older sister, BJ Price, his beloved children & his four granddaughters, Evann and Carlen Dickerson, and Tara and Heather Billinger. He will be missed immensely and remembered lovingly by all who knew him.



