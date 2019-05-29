Herald Tribune Obituaries
Lavon Spanos
Spanos, Lavon
"Bonnie"
May 27, 1936 - May 26, 2019
Lavon "Bonnie" Oeth Spanos, 83 years old, of Sarasota, FL, after a grand early birthday party, went to sleep on May 26, 2019 and woke up to celebrate with family in heaven. Lavon was born in San Antonio, TX, May 27, 1936 and was preceded to heaven by her parents Clem and Marcella (Hale) Oeth, her husband Tom Otto Spanos, and her brothers, Leonard and Marvin Oeth. She is survived by three children, Beth Ives of Eustis, Jeffery C Spanos of Bradenton, and Tammy K Spanos of Sarasota. She loved her 11 grandchildren: Katinka, Kristi, Brittany, J. Alexander, Bo, Samantha, Nathanael, Jonathan, Brandon, Abigail and Kristy. She also had 6 great-grandchildren, plus nieces and nephews whom she adored. Services will be held at Sarasota Baptist Church, 7091 Proctor Rd, Sarasota, FL. 34241 Saturday, June 1, 2019 at noon with reception to follow. Interment will be at Robert Toale and Sons, Palms Memorial Park 170 Honore Ave. Sarasota, FL 34232 at 3:30pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2019
