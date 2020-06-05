Lawrence "Larry" Connett
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connett, Lawrence "Larry"
Aug. 5, 1926 - Jun. 2, 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Connett of Sarasota, FL and formerly of Ft. Thomas, KY passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Kay. He is survived by his three children, Laurie Mecher (Marty) of Lansing MI, Leslie Grieme (Jerry) of Fort Worth, TX and Paul (Kathy) of Sarasota. As well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Larry grew up in Newport, KY, served in the United States Navy during WWII and worked for 40 years at Gibson Greeting Cards in Cincinnati. Larry and Kay moved to Sarasota in 2012 to enjoy the warm weather and to be with family.
He was a hardworking, kind man and a master mixer of manhattans. Larry's greatest legacy will be his family that he loved so dearly. He will always be in our hearts. Cheers Pop!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved