|
|
|
Bates, Lawrence G. "Larry"
Dec 27, 1948 - Apr 4, 2019
Lawrence G. "Larry" Bates, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Burnham, Illinois, died on Apr 4, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 10:00AM on April 14, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, in Port Charlotte. Services will be held at 10:00AM on April 14, 2019 at the funeral home, in Port Charlotte. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More