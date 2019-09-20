|
|
Pezanetti, Jr.,
Lawrence J.
Jun 5, 1937 - Sept 13, 2019
Lawrence J. Pezanetti, Jr., of formerly of Sarasota, Fl passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 in Thomasville, Ga. Born on June 5, 1937 in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Lawrence J. Pezanetti, Sr., and Katherine Stella Pezanetti. He was married to Judith A. Pezanetti who preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Timothy Joseph Pezanetti of Sarasota, Fl., Margaret Ann Cook of Sarasota, Fl., Michael Pezanetti of Bradenton, Fl., Maria Mock of Thomasville, Ga., Lawrence Pezanetti III of Thomasville, Ga., Daniel Pezanetti of Sarasota, Fl.; 8 grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Friends and family can visit his memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019