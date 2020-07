Or Copy this URL to Share

Jordan, Sr., Lawrence

JUL 3, 1920 - JUL 9, 2020

100, of Sarasota, went home with the Lord July 9, 2020. Service will be 11:00 am.Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th Street West, Bradenton. Interment: Adams-Rogers Cemetery, Bradenton . Arrangements entrusted to Abundant Favor, Bradenton.



