Katz,
Lawrence (Larry)
Dec 1, 1916 - July 24, 2019
Larry Katz died in his home at Lakehouse West on July 24, 2019. He was born in New York City and retired with Mabel, wife of 75 years, to Sarasota in 1978 from Lynbrook, NY. He retired from Norman & Sons, a family owned and operated business. He was past President of the Queens Village, NY Lions Club and Strathmore Villas Association. He served as Commander of the Hempstead Bay Power Squadron and was a life member of the Sarasota Power Squadron. He was also a member of the Duplicate Bridge Club and volunteered at the Senior Friendship Center. Survivors include his daughter, Linda Fishbaine of Forest Hills, NY; three grandchildren: four great grandchildren. His son William passed in 2017.
Memorial donations may be made to Sarasota Power & Sail Squadron or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019