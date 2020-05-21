Klepper, Lawrence R. "Larry"

Apr 13, 1928 - May 16, 2020

Lawrence R. "Larry" Klepper, 92, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Rochester, NY, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Lillian Klepper and his first wife, Muriel E. Klepper. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of more than 35 years, Michelle P. Klepper; his children Amie Klepper Bush of Rochester, NY and Robert Samuel (Susan) Klepper of Los Altos, CA; his grandchildren Nicole, Jackson, and Lillian; his sister Barbara Leventer; his stepchildren Jason (Valerie) Hawks, Michelle (Elijah) Flenner, and Alida Hawks; step-grandchildren Jordin, Romin, and Helen; and beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

Larry was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1928 and attended Harvard University and Harvard Business School. He was a First Lieutenant in the Air Force and spent his career in Rochester as the President and CEO of Davis-Howland Oil Corporation/H&W Chemical Company, supplying industrial chemicals and lubricants to major companies and manufacturers, school districts, government agencies, and the military. Larry was a business visionary who bought the company in the early 1960s and grew it from a small, local enterprise into a multi-million dollar corporation that sold products around the world.

His success allowed him to be a generous philanthropist throughout his life and he was a strong supporter of artistic, cultural, and educational organizations including the RPO, Geva Theatre, Garth Fagan Dance, the Rochester Chamber Music Society, the Rochester Museum and Science Center, the Rochester Community Foundation, Temple B'rith Kodesh, and Harvard University, among many others. His gift of giving made a difference in many people's lives.

Larry was a man of principle and integrity who took wonderful care of everyone he loved. He enjoyed traveling and went to many exotic and interesting places in his life. He never shied away from an adventure and participated in many activities. He loved sports of all kinds, most especially the game of tennis. It was on the tennis court where he met his life partner, Michelle, with whom he spent more than 35 happy years and who was by his side to the end. He will hold a doubles spot for her for when they meet again at the great tennis club in the sky.

Because of the current global health situation, internment at White Haven Memorial Park will be private. There will be no service at this time and the family will not be receiving guests during shiva, but there will be a celebration of his life held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be left on the website of Brown & Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Rochester Area Community Foundation, Lawrence R. Klepper charitable account, 500 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14607



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store