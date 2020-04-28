|
Ludwig, Dr. Lawrence Robert
Sep 5, 1923 - Apr 24, 2020
Dr. Lawrence R. Ludwig (Larry) of Sarasota, Florida passed away on April 24, 2020. Dr Ludwig was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and fell in love with Sarasota, Florida where he retired in 1993.
As a physician who practiced Family Medicine in Blackwood, New Jersey from 1958 to 1990, Dr. Ludwig was a true family doctor who cared for hundreds of families delivering their children and caring for them throughout their lives. Upon leaving private practice, Larry served as an Assistant Professor, teaching full time at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. In 1967, Larry served as Chief of Staff of his local community hospital. He also served as Chief of the hospital's Department of Family Medicine for several years. Larry was a school physician at Highland Regional High School in Blackwood, New Jersey for 21 years. He was an attending physician at Camden County Psychiatric Hospital for 12 years.
Larry was an Army veteran of World War II and saw action (with the 89th Infantry Division which was part of General George Patton's 3rd Army) in France and Germany. Among his awards were the combat infantry badge, the ETO ribbon with two battle stars, and the bronze star medal.
Larry spent his retirement years enjoying the activities that he loved most, such as gardening, playing tennis, and spending time with good friends and his loving family. He is survived by his adored wife and best friend Geraldine (Gerry), daughters Helen and Peggy (and husband Michael), grandchildren Alexandra, Anne and Adam, nephews Joseph and Craig, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, his beloved brother Richard, and aunts Helen and Muriel (Minnie).
His family will always remember him for being extremely generous and kind, for his contagious smile and positive attitude, and for his infinite library of good jokes. A private service was held on May 1, 2020 at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery in Sarasota. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dr. Lawrence R. Ludwig can be made to the International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, 6144 Clark Center Ave., Sarasota, Florida, 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020