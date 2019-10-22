Home

Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service, Inc.
73 North Liberty Drive
Stony Point, NY 10980
(845) 786-3500
Lawrence Wagner


1935 - 2019
Lawrence Wagner Obituary
Wagner, Lawrence
August 25, 1935 - October 18, 2019
Lawrence Edward Wagner (loving husband, father and grandfather), 84, of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019 in Alpharetta, GA. Larry was a resident of Haverstraw and Stony Point, New York. He was born on August 25, 1935 to Edward and Elizabeth Wagner. He graduated from Haverstraw High school in 1953, Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1957, and also the Empire State Military Academy in 1959 and was a Commissioned 2nd Lt. U.S. Army – active duty Ft. Devens, Mass. 1961. He married the love of his life, Katharine, in 1960. Lawrence was employed by General Motors Corporation and retired in 1990 as Branch Manager for GMAC, Poughkeepsie, NY. He and Katharine moved to Englewood, Florida in 1992 where he was an avid golfer and a member of Myakka Pines Golf Club. He was a member of Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood, Florida. He loved golfing, investing, collecting logo golf balls of every United States President. He is survived by his wife Katharine, his brother Frederick (Lorraine) Wagner and his two daughters Barbara (Stephen) Sealy and Nancy Wagner and four grandchildren, Stephen Sealy, Rebecca Wagner, Christopher Sealy and Jessie Peterson and many nephews and nieces.
Family will receive friends on Friday October 25th from 4 – 7 pm at Higgins Funeral Home, 73 N Liberty Dr, Stony Point, NY 10980 Phone: (845) 786-3500 Christian Burial will be held on Saturday 10am, at Higgins Funeral Home and interment will be at Mt. Repose Cemetery, US-9W & US-202, Haverstraw, NY 10927.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
