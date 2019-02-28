|
|
Levine, Leanore
November 4, 1922 - February 26, 2019
Leanore Loventhal Levine, 96, of Skillman, New Jersey and formerly of Sarasota, Florida and Oceanside, New York, died peacefully in her sleep on February 26, 2019.
Born the daughter of Elsa and Harry Loventhal in New York City on November 4, 1922, Lee grew up in Long Beach, New York. She graduated from New York University in 1942 and earned a master's degree in education from Queens College. At NYU, Lee was the first female ever elected as president of the student body. She married Herbert Samuel Levine in 1943. After working at Bell Labs during World War II, she had a long teaching career, spending the majority of her years in the Hempstead, New York schools. Upon her retirement, she and Herbert moved from Oceanside to Sarasota where she was active in the community, serving on the boards of Jewish Family and Children's Service, the Women's Resource Center, and numerous other community organizations. For the past three years, she was a resident of the Stonebridge community in Skillman.
She is predeceased by her husband Herbert and their son Paul. She is survived by son Harry Levine and wife Ellen of Princeton, New Jersey, son Richard Levine and wife Kathy Ales of Princeton, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Daniel Levine and wife Audrey of Cascais, Portugal, Carolyn Lanzetta of New York, NY, Sarah Hartley and husband Luke of Boulder, CO, Julia Levine of Telluride, CO, Matthew Levine and wife Cory of Washington, D.C., and Paula Levine of Washington, D.C.; ten great grandchildren, Gabriel, Lily, Charlie, Cate, Margaux, Sammy, Teddy, Josephine, Henry and Chase. Lee leaves a legacy of lives she touched, extending far beyond family.
At the family's request, there will be no funeral service or calling hours. A service celebrating Lee's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the "Herb and Lee Levine Fund" at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, 2635 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34237 or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019