Allen, Leatha
Dec 28, 1947 - Mar 30, 2020
Leatha Allen, 72, of Thomasville, GA, formerly of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Mar. 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held 5:00pm on Thurs. Apr. 2, 2020 at Hatcher Peoples Funeral Chapter in Thomasville, GA. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Apr. 3, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Apr. 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to mourn her memories: husband, Jimmy Lee Allen and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020