White, Lee Chaverin
Sep 19, 1931 - Apr 13, 2020
Lee Chaverin White, a resident of both Sarasota and Chautauqua, NY, Lee was born in Evanston, IL. She was a graduate of the University of Illinois in Speech and Theater. Her first job was as Post Entertainment Director with Army Special Services, producing and directing soldier shows on four Army posts during the Korean Conflict.
While a Secret Service wife in the Eisenhower administration, Lee began her extensive print and runway modeling career. She taught modeling, and personal and professional development courses for teens and adults most of her life.
As a trustee of the Sarasota Opera Board of Directors, Lee created and for ten years, chaired the Opera's Speakers Bureau, raising awareness and generating ticket sales, subscriptions, and donations by delivering several hundred speeches throughout the region. She was an active resident at The Glenridge, chairing the Women's Club program committee, and volunteering in multiple roles.
At Chautauqua, Lee served two terms as president of the Chautauqua Opera Guild, was vice president of the Chautauqua Women's Club and chaired and commentated numerous CWC Fashion Shows. She was an active member of PEO for many years.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jack White. Both widowed and retired, they met at The Glenridge. It was love at first sight, and they were married at her Chautauqua home seven months later, in 2012. Other survivors are her children Lydia Chaverin McKenzie (Patrick), Dan Chaverin (Leslie) and Ron Chaverin (Linda). Their loving father, Carl Chaverin, pre-deceased her in 2008; their six grandchildren were her joy. Lee's marriage to Jack White brought her new loved ones, Johnny White (Caroline Lacy) and Jodie Gordon (Michael.)
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Tributes in Lee's name can be made to the Sarasota Opera Association, 61 N. Pineapple, Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020