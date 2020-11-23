1/
Lee Roger "Papa Cat" Mitchell
{ "" }
Mitchell, Lee Roger "Papa Cat"
Dec 15, 1962 - Nov 13, 2020
Lee Roger "Papa Cat" Mitchell, 57, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Nov 13, 2020. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, Nov 28, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Visitation will be held on Friday Nov 27th from 6-8PM @ Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
