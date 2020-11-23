Or Copy this URL to Share

Mitchell, Lee Roger "Papa Cat"

Dec 15, 1962 - Nov 13, 2020

Lee Roger "Papa Cat" Mitchell, 57, of Palmetto, Florida, died on Nov 13, 2020. Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, Nov 28, 2020 at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Hwy 19 N., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Visitation will be held on Friday Nov 27th from 6-8PM @ Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.



