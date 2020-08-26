Or Copy this URL to Share

Lee, Legend

Apr 20, 2020 - Aug 21, 2020

Legend Lee, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Aug. 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Aug. 29, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Legend leaves to cherish his memories: father, Warrick Lee; mother, Diamond Brown and a host of other relatives.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store