Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
978-681-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Leland Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leland D. Moran


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leland D. Moran Obituary
Moran, Leland D.
July 16, 1931 - Jan 9, 2020
Lee Moran, Sarasota Author would like to be remembered for his published books, The Unexpected Patriot, The Search For Hickory Dickery Dock's Clock, John Ringling's Mouse Mansion, Alaska's Last Frontiersman & his just completed book, Under Jake's Umbrella!
Lee is survived by his loving partner Jan Schwindt, together they spent time at many lovely restaurants in Sarasota & had fun with the Staff, due to Lee's talkative personality.
Lee was born in Island Falls, Me. To Linda & Frank Moran & was predeceased by his parents & wife Pauline.
He was a retired Quality Engineer from Lockheed Aircraft, a former policeman and elected Town Selectman for Boxford, Ma., plus a Civil Defense Director & was a pipe fitter for the Alaska Pipeline. Lee was a Korean War Veteran & loved his country. Burial was in Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover, Ma.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conte Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -