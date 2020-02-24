|
Moran, Leland D.
July 16, 1931 - Jan 9, 2020
Lee Moran, Sarasota Author would like to be remembered for his published books, The Unexpected Patriot, The Search For Hickory Dickery Dock's Clock, John Ringling's Mouse Mansion, Alaska's Last Frontiersman & his just completed book, Under Jake's Umbrella!
Lee is survived by his loving partner Jan Schwindt, together they spent time at many lovely restaurants in Sarasota & had fun with the Staff, due to Lee's talkative personality.
Lee was born in Island Falls, Me. To Linda & Frank Moran & was predeceased by his parents & wife Pauline.
He was a retired Quality Engineer from Lockheed Aircraft, a former policeman and elected Town Selectman for Boxford, Ma., plus a Civil Defense Director & was a pipe fitter for the Alaska Pipeline. Lee was a Korean War Veteran & loved his country. Burial was in Ridgewood Cemetery, North Andover, Ma.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020