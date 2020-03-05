Home

National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
National Cremation
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
View Map
Lemuel Molyneaux


1938 - 2020
Lemuel Molyneaux Obituary
Molyneaux, Lemuel
Jan 28, 1938 - Feb 28, 2020
Lemuel Stewart (Bunk) Molyneaux, Jr., MCPO Ret. U.S Coast Guard
Stu Molyneaux, 82 of Sarasota passed away peacefully on February 28th, 2020.
Stu is survived by his wife Pat of 61 years, sons Doug (Angie) Molyneaux, Chuck (Kristy) Molyneaux, Mark (Johanna) Molyneaux, sister Lorraine (Bob) Jusino, grandsons Grey, Mark, Charlie, Alex and Sam, loving nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his son Stewart, daughter Michelle, brother Thomas and parents.
He retired from the U.S.C.G in 1975 after 21 years while serving as Captain of the Point Thatcher. Afterwards he owned and operated Yellow Cab of Sarasota with friends and partners Pete and Rudy, developed Misty Creek Golf Course, and worked with his wife, Pat, at their upholstery and fabrics business, Cushions, Fabrics, Etc.
Stu love sports, especially golf. He was competitive in local tournaments for decades, got a hole in one at Bobby Jones and scored lower than his age numerous times at Rolling Green. He loved to restore old cars and was particularly fond of convertibles.
A memorial service will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at National Cremation Funeral Home Chapel, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, on Saturday, March 28th. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made in Stu's honor to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
